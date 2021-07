It feels like it’s been so long since any of us have traveled that most of us have forgotten how to do it. Thanks to our smartphones, traveling is pretty easy (what did we do before Google Maps and Uber?), but you’ll want to make sure you have reliable coverage wherever you travel. The last thing you want is to be stranded in a dead zone in New York City and unable to hail an Uber to take you back to your Airbnb. No, of course, that’s not a true story! Okay, it is.