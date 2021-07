The global mobile marketing market size reached USD 66.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for immediate engagement solutions is a key factor expected to drive global mobile marketing market revenue growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for evaluating effectiveness of marketing campaign in real-time is expected to further propel global mobile marketing market revenue growth going ahead. Increasing social media networking sites and social media advertising are other factors expected to boost global mobile marketing market revenue growth in the near future.