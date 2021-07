The Texas A&M baseball staff under new head coach Jim Schlossnagle is coming together. Earlier this week, the Aggies announced the addition of hitting coach Michael Earley from Arizona State. And, though we previously reported that new recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain had been hired from LSU and was already on the job, the school made it official on Friday morning. The final spot is expected to go to Arizona pitching coach Nate Yeskie and should be announced soon. The following is a release from Aggie Athletics announcing the hiring of Cain.