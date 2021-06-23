MI House Panel Okays LaSata Bill to Ease Car Dealer Hours of Operation Restrictions

Do not write car dealers off. It was Mark Twain who famously quipped that reports of his death were greatly exaggerated. Many dealers in the UK must feel the same way. While online portals such as Cazoo, Cinch and Carzam have grabbed the attention, dealers quietly got on with business during the pandemic and have emerged all the stronger for it. Many accelerated their online retail plans and now provide a seamless customer journey whether buying online or on the forecourt.