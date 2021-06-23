Cancel
Politics

MI House Panel Okays LaSata Bill to Ease Car Dealer Hours of Operation Restrictions

By ABC News
moodyonthemarket.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Chris Britton wanted to give everyone at New Heights Auto Service in St. Joseph the week off as paid vacation last Christmas, he was precluded from doing so by a quirky state law that dictates how certain auto dealers are required to operate in Michigan. As Executive Director of the New Heights Christian Community Development Association, which oversees New Heights Auto Service, Britton was confounded by that law and reached out to State Senator Kim LaSata to find a fix.

State
Michigan State
