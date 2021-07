Heinz has united its condiments to create a whole line of mixed sauces, which provide the tasty convenience of only having to squeeze one bottle on your burger instead of two. There's "Kranch" (ketchup and ranch), "Mayoracha" (mayonnaise and sriracha), and "Mayomust" (mayo and mustard), to name just a few. June 2021 may go down in history as the month when Heinz added an incredibly peculiar new flavor mash-up to this clique — or did they?