Few new COVID-19 cases in region; five more deaths reported statewide

MANKATO — South-central Minnesota had just three newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but the state as a whole had five more deaths linked to the illness.

The deaths occurred in Steele, Scott, Hennepin, Winona and St. Louis counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Minnesota’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,555.

Blue Earth County had two of the three new cases in the south-central region. The county has had 7,465 total cases during the pandemic.

Faribault County had the other new case in the region, bringing its case total during the pandemic to 1,527.

Wednesday was the nine-county region’s 25th straight day with fewer than 10 newly confirmed cases. Before then, the last day the counties had combined for fewer than 10 new cases was June 16, 2020.

The region’s only longer stretch with fewer than 10 cases during the pandemic was between March 28, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

For vaccines, 110,320 residents age 16 or older in south-central Minnesota have at least first doses. It equals about 58.9% of the region’s 16-and-older population.

About 56.1% of the same demographic is completely vaccinated, or 105,065 residents.

Statewide, about 66.4% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have at least one dose. About 62.6% of residents are completely vaccinated.