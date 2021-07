Northwest Iowa — Four area residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 in the past seven days, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Sioux County reports three additional deaths, taking their total to 74 since the pandemic began more than a year ago. Osceola County lost one resident to COVID within the past seven days, bringing their county total to 17. No deaths were reported in O’Brien County, where the total remains at 57, or in Lyon County, where the toll remains at 41 since the pandemic began.