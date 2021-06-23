Strong Outlook & Expansion at Stevensville’s Alpha Resources Lead to Key Office Promotions
Southwest Michigan’s premier manufacturer of ceramics, glass and graphite for use in laboratory spectrometers has announced key front office promotions designed to accommodate the firm’s recent business growth and expansion. Alpha Resources of Stevensville, which is also a certified creator of laboratory reference materials anchored on Johnson Road, continues to face a strong outlook as a leader in their industry.www.moodyonthemarket.com