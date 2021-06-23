Strong Outlook & Expansion at Stevensville’s Alpha Resources Lead to Key Office Promotions

Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, announced ambitious international expansion plans supported by two key executive hires. After launching in the UK last October and the Netherlands last month, Clearco is also planning on rapidly expanding its European footprint and operations. In addition, it plans to start its expansion into Asian Pacific markets by the end of 2021. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s Series C capital raise at an almost US$2 Billion valuation, and rebranding from Clearbanc to Clearco.