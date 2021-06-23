Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

LATOKEN Trading Down 19.2% Over Last Week (LA)

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 9 days ago

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $32.69 million and $20,043.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

www.modernreaders.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Trading Platform#Latoken Lrb#Busd#Matic#Theta#Ftt#Latoken Coin Profile#Latokens#Latoken Com#Cryptocompare#Ico#Apple#Gdax#Receive News Updates#Latoken Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Tesla
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Tapmydata Reaches Market Cap of $788,370.37 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $788,370.37 and $58,029.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Karbo Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

BitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $532,710.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mina (MINA) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Mina has a market capitalization of $232.65 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mina has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004129 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Gridcoin (GRC) Price Tops $0.0085

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.53 million and $9,810.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Cap of $10.98 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001622 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TE-FOOD Market Cap Tops $16.94 Million (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $16.94 million and $308,072.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and $30,332.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

YOUengine Price Reaches $0.0045 (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. In the last seven days, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One YOUengine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Aryacoin Price Reaches $0.0189 on Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NeuroChain Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (NCC)

NeuroChain (CURRENCY:NCC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. One NeuroChain coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NeuroChain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. NeuroChain has a total market cap of $792,174.38 and $2,081.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Trading Up 19.2% This Week (DUCK)

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046017 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140601 BTC. Filecoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Davinci Coin (DAC) Market Capitalization Hits $13.80 Million

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. Davinci Coin has a total market cap of $13.80 million and $1.18 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Celo Market Cap Reaches $925.99 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Celo has a market cap of $925.99 million and approximately $63.10 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00010384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DxChain Token (DX) Market Cap Hits $56.75 Million

DxChain Token (CURRENCY:DX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One DxChain Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DxChain Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. DxChain Token has a total market capitalization of $56.75 million and $94,028.00 worth of DxChain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MXC Price Hits $0.0275 on Top Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $71.37 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Earneo Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million (RNO)

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000227 BTC. Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000242 BTC. Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00203560 BTC. PARSIQ (PRQ)...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Hits Market Cap of $42,770.45

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market cap of $42,770.45 and $248.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $807,842.90

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $807,842.90 and $107,344.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Achieves Market Cap of $8.56 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003871 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $72,271.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.