Brute’s Bleat by Harold Brutlag

I ran into David Erickson at a Laker baseball game a week or so ago. He covered high school and town sports for the Messenger while he was living in this area, going to school etc. Dave had a brain full of sport knowledge then and still has today. You could say he’s a walking encyclopedia of professional and amateur sports. He worked for Liberty Carton for 42 years and is now retired and living in Coon Rapids. Listeners would sometimes hear Erickson call in to WCCO’s Sports Huddle about a specific issue or even an incident about a ball game, baseball, football, basketball, etc., in effect challenging Sid Hartman or Dave Mona. Erickson called in quite often and fans of the show would recognize his voice and mannerisms while he asked a question. On one of his shows Sid Hartman said he was going to call Liberty Carton and get Erickson a raise in pay! I don’t know if that ever happened, but it did show the admiration Hartman had for him.