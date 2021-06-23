Shazam 2's Zachary Levi Responds To DC Fans After The Marvel Family's New Costumes Are Revealed
When it comes to blockbuster superhero movies, spoilers are the enemy, and most of the time you see these big movies doing everything that can possibly be done to prevent leaks from working their way out. Films sometimes go to extreme lengths, even preventing cast members from seeing entire scripts just so they can't accidently reveal things that happen. And then sometimes the director of Shazam: Fury of the Gods just tweets out cast photos of Zachary Levi and his costars in their brand new superhero costumes.www.cinemablend.com