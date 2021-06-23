Albertsons offering grocery delivery within an hour
SAN FRANCISCO – Albertsons Cos. Inc. and DoorDash are making on-demand grocery delivery a reality for about 2,000 of the supermarket chain’s brands, including Jewel-Osco, Vons and Safeway. The service, available via the DoorDash app or on the Albertsons website, gives shoppers the opportunity to order more than 40,000 items from select stores, including core groceries as well as prepared food, meal kits, floral and convenience products with no minimum order size required.www.meatpoultry.com