Albertsons offering grocery delivery within an hour

The home of "Every Day Low Prices" wants to give customers a chance to go lower—and heighten their loyalty to Walmart, especially for grocery purchases, at the same time. Walmart and retail cash-back app Ibotta have expanded their three-year-old partnership, which allows Ibotta users to earn cash back on select items they purchase at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. Now, the cash back that Ibotta users earn on Walmart purchases will be applied directly to their Walmart account, where they can apply it toward future purchases, a Walmart+ membership or grocery delivery.