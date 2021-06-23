Watch the Too Hot To Handle cast react to big moments from the show
PSA: Too Hot To Handle season 2 drops on Netflix today, and Cosmopolitan UK did an exclusive watchalong with the cast to see their reactions to the show. The second season of the series sees 10 singles from all over the world head to a villa in Turks and Caicos, where they think they're partaking in a party show. Little do they know, it's actually a celibacy challenge, where contestants are asked to refrain from sexual activity in a bid to win $100,000.www.cosmopolitan.com