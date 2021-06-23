Watch the Too Hot To Handle cast react to big moments from the show

Netflix’s saucy, steamy, and sizzling reality dating game show, ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ is back with its second season, and it has somehow succeeded in being even more scandalous than before. When a group of stupidly good-looking singles from all over the world step onto the shores of an island to meet and mingle, the sexual tension between them becomes palpable. Despite that, they have to refrain from indulging in physical contact if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. So now, let’s uncover more about the new and daring contestant, Christina Carmela, shall we?