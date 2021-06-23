Tubing accident survivor recalls clinging for her life

One of the two people still missing from a tragic tubing excursion in North Carolina is a mother of three pregnant with her fourth child whose partner was killed in the accident. Just last month, Teresa Villano posted a photo on Facebook with the caption: “Raise your hand if you’re ready to float the river,” adding the words “I am” to the post. Villano, 35, was one of nine members of an extended family who were tubing on the Dan River last week when they apparently went over a dam. Four of the tubers, including her twin brother and two of his teenage children, were rescued nearly a day later. Three rafters were found dead: Antonio Ramon, 30; Sophie Wilson, 14; and Bridish Crawford, 27. In addition to Villano, Crawford’s 7-year-old son is still missing. “At this point we're still optimistic we’ll do a rescue,” said Rodney Cates of Rockingham County Emergency Services, according to NWI.com.