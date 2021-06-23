Cancel
Accidents

Tubing accident survivor recalls clinging for her life

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

One of four survivors of a deadly tubing accident said by the time her family saw the dam on the Dan River, it was too late. Irene Villano, 18, told news outlets they had not seen any signs warning of the 8-foot (2-meter) high Duke Energy dam when they heard water rushing.

www.miamiherald.com
State
Virginia State
#Duke Energy#Tubing#Accident#Wghp#The News Record#Wxlv Tv
Accidents
Public Safety
Rockingham County, NCRoanoke Times

Authorities identify family members involved in Dan River tubing accident

EDEN, N.C. — Authorities identified all nine people involved in a tubing accident in Rockingham County, North Carolina, just across the state line from Virginia. The group of nine, all believed to be part of the same family, was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that’s about 8 feet high next to a Duke Energy plant Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters.
Rockingham County, NCWLOS.com

New signs placed near Duke Energy Dam following tubing accident

EDEN, N.C. (WXLV) — New changes have been made to make sure people are aware of the upcoming Duke Energy Dam on the Dan River. "With any type of critical incident, we always go back and review it," said Rockingham Emergency Management Director Rodney Cates. "To see if there's a need for improvements, sometimes there are and sometimes there's not. "
Asheville, NCWLOS.com

Children rescued after tubing accident on French Broad River

ALEXANDER, N.C. (WLOS) — Two children were rescued after a tubing accident Monday on the French Broad River in Asheville. Firefighters said two adults and two children were tubing when they hit a rock and flipped about 3 p.m. The children floated away. Two people on shore saw what happened...
New Bern, NCKFOX 14

North Carolina officers rescue kitten 'clinging for dear life' in wheel well of car

NEW BERN, N.C. (WCTI) — Two North Carolina police officers stopped to help what they thought was a stranded driver and ended up rescuing a tiny kitten. The New Bern Police Department’s Captain Daniels and Sgt. Weaver stopped Tuesday morning to offer the driver help and found a kitten “clinging for dear life” in the wheel well of the vehicle, according to a Facebook post.
Methow, WAMethow Valley News

Three girls survive tubing accident on Methow River

Three teenage girls survived a tubing accident when they went over a diversion dam and slammed into a large rock in the Methow River near the state fish hatchery on Wolf Creek Road on Monday (June 21). A 16-year-old girl was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak with non-life-threatening injuries,...
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Mom Is Among the Missing From Tubing Accident

One of the two people still missing from a tragic tubing excursion in North Carolina is a mother of three pregnant with her fourth child whose partner was killed in the accident. Just last month, Teresa Villano posted a photo on Facebook with the caption: “Raise your hand if you’re ready to float the river,” adding the words “I am” to the post. Villano, 35, was one of nine members of an extended family who were tubing on the Dan River last week when they apparently went over a dam. Four of the tubers, including her twin brother and two of his teenage children, were rescued nearly a day later. Three rafters were found dead: Antonio Ramon, 30; Sophie Wilson, 14; and Bridish Crawford, 27. In addition to Villano, Crawford’s 7-year-old son is still missing. “At this point we're still optimistic we’ll do a rescue,” said Rodney Cates of Rockingham County Emergency Services, according to NWI.com.
Florida Statenewsbrig.com

Florida survivor recalls escape from collapsing condo

If Iliana Monteagudo had waited another minute to listen to the voice in her head, she might not be alive. “Two more minutes, no, no. Not even one. There was no more time,” said Monteagudo, who lived on the sixth floor of Champaign Towers South, the Surfside, Florida, condo that partially collapsed early Thursday morning, killing at least four and leaving 159 unaccounted for.
Surfside, FLPosted by
Newsweek

'There's No Building!' Surfside Condo Survivor Recalls Climbing Over Rubble With Dog

A woman who survived the deadly collapse of a Surfside, Florida, condominium building on Thursday recalled climbing over rubble with her dog in order to escape. Sharon Schechter, 60, a resident of Champlain Towers South, said she was woken up shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday morning when she heard an "unusual noise." Schechter said she then felt the whole building shake, and looked out the window to find that large sections of the condo unit had collapsed, Local 10 News reported.