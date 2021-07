Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's Game 4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday. The Lightning had a strong start to Game Five. They made a third period push to rally, scoring twice and nearly tying the game on several chances, including on a dramatic sequence in the closing seconds. But for the majority of the night, the Lightning didn't play well. The same issues that plagued them in their Game One loss came back to hurt them in Game Four. They struggled with puck management and their complete level wasn't high enough. The Islanders were the hungrier team. As a result, they evened the series, turning this close matchup into a best-of-three.