Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Takes On Old Songs In 'Standing In The Doorway' And 'The Waylon Sessions'

By Fresh Air
wwno.org
 9 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. Two women have recently released albums covering songs made famous by two men. The first is called "Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan." The other is "The Waylon Sessions" in which Shannon McNally sing songs associated with country singer Waylon Jennings. Rock critic Ken Tucker says that in very different ways. McNally and Hynde, the lead singer of The Pretenders, are finding new things in old songs.

www.wwno.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Virginia State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Mcnally
Person
Ken Tucker
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Billy Joe Shaver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Covid#Song#Panhandle Military Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Reuters

Ransomware breach at Florida IT firm hits 200 businesses

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - Hundreds of American businesses were hit Friday by an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack that hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya. The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then...