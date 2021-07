After four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, it is almost inspiring to read an author who thinks America still has a chance of achieving racial justice. In “When the Stars Begin to Fall,” Theodore R. Johnson presents an earnestly conceived road map for how America can achieve racial justice following centuries of white supremacy. Central to his vision is a foundation of national solidarity that inspires each of us, as citizens, to help reshape the national character to more faithfully align with our founding ideals of equality and freedom.