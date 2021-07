Rhino Medical Supply company gained national attention last year as one of the few U.S. distributors of N-95 masks, helping to fix a supply-chain shortage during the pandemic. The Columbia company was built one year ago to fight the pandemic, but Rhino is continuing to grow after most people put the masks away. The company is securing deals in the American-made medical supply chain for virus- fighting products. Since day 1, the company has earned $13 million in revenue, according to spokesperson Steven Austin.