Explore A 19th Century Bubonic Plague Outbreak Through An Interactive Illustration

In 1896, Bombay (now Mumbai) battled an outbreak of bubonic plague. For many months, life in the Indian city was defined by quarantines, travel restrictions, emergency hospitals and ongoing inequality issues that were amplified by the outbreak. Now, an interactive drawing lets people virtually explore these and other aspects of the 19th century outbreak, and consider how much they resemble the situation during the COVID-19 pandemic more than a century later.

