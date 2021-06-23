Explore A 19th Century Bubonic Plague Outbreak Through An Interactive Illustration

From Bosnia to Japan, Israel to Thailand, this year’s Weicholz Global Film Series highlights the personal toll of immigration and migration around the world. BOONE, NC — Seeking to expand perspectives, engender empathy and deepen compassion, An Appalachian Summer Festival’s popular Weicholz Global Film Series, which promotes globalized learning through storytelling, will showcase four powerful stories about the personal toll of human migration, beginning July 7. All of these award-winning international films have earned both critical and audience acclaim from film festivals around the world. This year’s film series is virtual only; films will be streamed every Wednesday in July at 7pm, and links will be active for 24 hours from the time of the scheduled showing. Tickets are $5 per household, and registration is required at AppSummer.org or by calling the Schaefer Center box office at 828-262-4046. An Appalachian Summer Festival takes place July 2-31, and features a diverse mix of music, dance, theatre, film and visual arts events, both in-person and virtually, throughout the month.