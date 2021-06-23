Former Gamecocks star Allisha Gray to represent USA in Olympic 3X3 basketball event

Phoenix Suns star guard Chris Paul understandably seems to have other things on his mind than the upcoming Summer Olympics that will be held in Tokyo. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that Paul will not represent Team USA in this year's Olympics. Wojnarowski added USA Basketball expected to learn of this development "for several days," as Paul's Suns opened the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and, entering Tuesday night, were three wins away from playing in the NBA Finals.