‘Cobra Kai’: How Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto and Elisabeth Shue Fought For Their ‘Karate Kid’ Characters

With the cancelations that have been occurring left and right it’s likely that many people might have thought that Cobra Kai season 4 wouldn’t have had a chance of happening. But rest easy, since the season has been shot and is bound to hit Netflix later this year. But the development that’s in the process of being thought up now are spinoffs that might help to keep the fun going since the creators of the show are of the mind that Cobra Kai is a spinoff, which is true since we’ve seen the show detail the lives of Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso since returning. Fans can’t deny that it’s been great seeing Johnny getting back together with those of the Cobra Kai that are still around, or Daniel making peace with Chozen in the last season. And the appearance of John Kreese was great as well, as will be the return of Terry Silver, who’s been confirmed for the next season. Even seeing Elizabeth Shue come back was nice since it gave a bit of much-needed closure to a story that many of us grew up with. The creators of the show had this to say via MovieWeb: