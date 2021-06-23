‘Cobra Kai’: How Tamlyn Tomita, Yuji Okumoto and Elisabeth Shue Fought For Their ‘Karate Kid’ Characters

Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage self-parody feature The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open on April 22, 2022. The title was previously unset. In the action comedy, Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage. Cage, of course, plays himself, with Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris also starring in the Tom Gormican-directed and co-scripted movie.