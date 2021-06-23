Williams responds to Parnell impeachment warning
Chiton County Commissioner Allen Williams issued a response to Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell’s warning to the commission during a meeting on June 22. Parnell issued his warning to the commission during a May 25 meeting. Information from confidential executive sessions had been leaked on two separate occasions, and Parnell stated that if it happened a third time, he would bring impeachment charges against the person responsible.www.clantonadvertiser.com