Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chilton County, AL

Williams responds to Parnell impeachment warning

By Zachary Seifter
Clanton Advertiser
 9 days ago

Chiton County Commissioner Allen Williams issued a response to Commission Chairman Joseph Parnell’s warning to the commission during a meeting on June 22. Parnell issued his warning to the commission during a May 25 meeting. Information from confidential executive sessions had been leaked on two separate occasions, and Parnell stated that if it happened a third time, he would bring impeachment charges against the person responsible.

www.clantonadvertiser.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chilton County, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Chilton County, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...