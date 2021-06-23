Watch ‘GROWN-ISH’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer

“New Girl” is back! Around evening time denotes the Season 5 return of Jess, Nick, Winston, CeCe, and, obviously, Schmidt; a return that was postponed until midseason without precedent for show history. While not a reason to get excited — the picked beginning date to give “New Girl” a continuous run from January through May — the evaluations have been plunging somewhat in the course of the last two seasons. The FOX staple found the median value of more than 4.3 million viewers a night in Season 3, which was at that point a drop from Season 2 preceding last year wound up with simply over 2.7 million viewers for each episode. Season 5’s pickup ensures “New Girl ” will hit its anything but a less significant benchmark than when the partnership was the ideal approach to watch reruns, yet an esteemed proportion of progress by network principles.