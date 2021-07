The 23rd of June 2021 marked the 30th anniversary of Sonic the Hedgehog which SEGA celebrated with the Sonic Symphony, featuring beautiful orchestral remakes of music from throughout the history of the mammoth series. There have been few video game franchises that are as Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his humble 2D beginnings 30 years ago, the iconic blue hedgehog has gone on to become one of the most recognizable and beloved characters in gaming.