Earth Has A 27.5-Million-Year Cycle Of Catastrophic Events And Geologists Are Not Sure Why

By David Bressan
Forbes
 9 days ago
A new statistical analysis of 260 million years of geological activity shows that major events aren't random, but instead are clustered on a 27.5-million-year cycle. Mass extinctions of land-dwelling animals—including amphibians, reptiles, mammals, and birds— and ocean life coincide with with devastating volcanic eruptions and increased tectonic activity. "Many geologists...

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

