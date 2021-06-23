Cancel
Pennsylvania State

PA SENATE PASSES BILL TO ALLOW LOCAL POLICE TO USE RADAR FOR SPEED LIMIT ENFORCEMENT

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 11 days ago

The Pennsylvania Senate has passed a bill that would allow local law enforcement agencies to use radar equipment to enforce local speed limits. Right now, the Pennsylvania State Police are the only ones allowed to use radar for speed enforcement. Some of the requirements listed in the bill include the municipality passing an ordinance to allow radar to be used, police to be trained in the use of radar guns, and rules for regular testing and calibration of the equipment. Also for the first three months that radar tracking would be allowed by local police, only warnings would be issued.

www.wdadradio.com
