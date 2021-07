The COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s muddled messaging about how to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. But did it have to be that way? FiveThirtyEight’s Maggie Koerth went in search of the answer to that question and found that the CDC’s impulse toward caution was always going to make it hard to combat COVID-19. Politics certainly didn’t help, either.