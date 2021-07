A matching grant program intended to improve the appearance of downtown Madison is off to a great start, and we'd like to see the effort continued for a second phase. Sponsored by the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, the program offers a 50/50 match on approved projects to improve building facades downtown. Several businesses have already taken advantage of it, and their buildings look much nicer. And when individual businesses look better, the whole district improves and makes for a more attractive place to shop, eat and take advantage of other businesses.