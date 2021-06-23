Cancel
The steadily changing pressing factors of maintaining an Instagram business

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Reichenbach likes to joke that she is the overlord of a web frog clique. It’s anything but an awful work for a 22-year-old craftsman. Reichenbach, who is likewise a full-time undergrad in California, started selling keychains, pins, plushies, clothing, and other stuff of her land and water proficient representations in 2019, and as her Instagram crowd developed, so did her deals. Not at all like a great many people we call “makers” on the stage (explicitly influencers), Reichenbach isn’t effectively recognizable by her face on her online media. All things being equal, her drawings and movements of her particular mass like, animation frog are what become the dominant focal point. Frogs are her image and business, and Instagram was the foundation of her marketing achievement.

Internettech.co

Instagram Insists It’s No Longer Just a Photo Sharing App

In a recent statement, the Head of Instagram has stated that there are plans for the social media platform to expand beyond the simple photo sharing that it has become known for. Facebook-owned Instagram hasn't had any monumental changes or updates in a while, but there's clearly been a massive...
Behind Viral VideosThe Day

Big Instagram and TikTok changes mean you'll see longer videos, fewer friends

Your social media apps like TikTok and Instagram will look more and more alike as the companies behind them add longer and bigger videos to turn content into cash. TikTok is giving users the option to film and share up to three minutes of video - much more time than its original 60-second limit — in a move it says will allow for better storytelling and more entertainment. The announcement comes after the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said in a video posted on Twitter earlier this week that Instagram will start showing recommended, full-screen videos on users' feeds alongside photos and videos from people they know. Instagram, owned by Facebook, already shows recommended photos in feeds, and the platform allows for both 15- and 30-second video reels as well as longer live videos, which can last up to four hours but which viewers must watch in real time.
Internettrue-tech.net

Instagram may soon launch ‘Exclusive Stories’ feature similar to Twitter’s Super Follows

Twitter recently has unveiled its Super Follows feature that allows users with a certain number of followers to provide exclusive content for a fee. Now, Instagram is also building its own version of the ‘Super Follows’ feature that will allow creators to publish exclusive content on Stories which is likely to come with a subscription payment. It is already known that the social media giant has been busy with a series of initiatives that helps in boosting creators with quite some monetization techniques. The new ‘Exclusive Stories’ feature is discovered by reverse engineer and full-stack Android developer Alessandra Paluzzi.
InternetMacRumors Forums

Twitter Considers Letting Users Tweet to 'Trusted Friends'

Twitter is considering letting users post select tweets for "Trusted Friends" only. That's the name of a feature the social media platform is testing that would allow users to limit the audience for specific content to a smaller circle of people. Based on design concepts shared by the company (via...
Behind Viral VideosMacRumors Forums

Instagram Plans to Take on TikTok With Full-Screen Video Content

That's the major take-home from a video shared on Wednesday by Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram. In the video posted to his Instagram and Twitter account, Mosseri said that the social platform no longer wants to be thought of as the "square photo-sharing app," and will instead lean more into entertainment and video.
InternetInternational Business Times

Instagram Announces New 'Black-Owned' Label For Business Pages

Instagram announced a new feature for profiles and Instagram shop owners that will answer a question of many, ‘Is that Black-owned?’. Now, Black-owned businesses can directly add a ‘Black-owned label into their title and bio. Instagram found that there were over 1.3 million Instagram posts in support of “Black-owned” or...
SlashGear

Instagram is giving up on what made it so popular

Instagram is chasing TikTok and YouTube into video, with platform chief Adam Mosseri arguing that it’s “no longer a photo sharing app” despite how it may have started out. Taking a backseat will be the photos and traditional feeds that helped make Instagram so popular – culminating in its acquisition by Facebook – with things like full-screen video and more recommendations coming.
Internethypebeast.com

Instagram Debuts New Feature To Help Support Black-Owned Businesses

Today, Instagram debuted a new feature that allows Black businesses with shops on Instagram to designate their stores as Black-owned to better attract customers wanting to show support. According to Instagram, there has been a spark in support for Black-owned businesses over the past year, with over 1.3 million Instagram...
TV & VideosNews 12

Instagram to test more changes, features to mimic to TikTok, YouTube

Virgin Orbit is committing to double its launch rate in 2022. Company CEO Dan Hart says the company is focused on "ramping up" and expanding operations globally after its successful satellite launch on Wednesday. The company sent a 70-foot rocket that deployed seven satellites into orbit, including ones for the U.S. Defense Department and the royal Netherlands Airforce. Virgin Orbit already has agreements in place to launch from the island of Guam and Cornwall in the United Kingdom.
TV & VideosThe Next Web

What we know about Instagram’s plan to beat YouTube and TikTok

Instagram is already a popular social network with more than 1 billion active users. But with TikTok’s ballooning growth, the firm is now thinking of moving out of its “photo-sharing app” silo. Last night, Instagram‘s chief, Adam Mosseri, said in a video that the company is now building features focusing...
Black Enterprise

Instagram Just Made it Easier for Users to Locate U.S. Black-Owned Businesses

Let’s face it, the way most people find new brands to buy from has changed significantly. Social media offers a fresh supply of potential customers within a sea of hashtags, retweets, tags, or shared stories. Instagram paid close attention to who is using the platform and how they are doing it. And now, Instagram is lending a hand to U.S. Black business owners with shops on Instagram by allowing them to display a “Black-owned” label on their profiles.
Small Businessscrapdigest.com

How Important Is It to Have Good Number Instagram Followers for a Business

Social media is playing an enormous role in the marketing of both small and big business corporations. The social media presence has, in fact, become quite crucial for businesses, and realizing its importance, business owners are now actively participating in crafting ways and strategies to mark their active presence over social media and create a lasting impact on their customers all over. Now, as for social media, Instagram is regarded as the most powerful social media platform that contributes a lot towards the sales and marketing of any brand.
Internettriad-city-beat.com

The Best Social Media Platforms for Businesses

Do you have a business or brand and are looking to market it on social media but have no idea which platform to choose? Are you thinking about making use of all of the various social media platforms but aren’t sure if this would be a good idea?. What are...
InternetZDNet

Facebook, Google, TikTok, Twitter promise a safer space for women online

Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter have vowed to improve women's safety on their respective platforms, agreeing to a set of commitments during the United Nations Generation Equality Forum. The commitments focus on improving systems for reporting abuse and offering features that give women more control over their online experience. They...
InternetBusiness Insider

How Instagram nano influencers make money with under 10,000 followers

"Nano" influencers are generally defined as having fewer than 10,000 followers on Instagram. And some have turned their social-media hobbies into part-time jobs or side hustles. Here's how several creators earn money as nano influencers on Instagram. See more stories on Insider's business page. "Nano" influencers may only have a...