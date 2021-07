The world of birds is intriguing this time of year – just like in winter. Many people are enjoying the wonderful variety of birds in their yards and sharing interesting stories about them. I have been hearing many success stories regarding attracting orioles at the grape jelly feeder. Though orioles will eat other things at the feeding station, grape jelly seems to be the most preferred. Yet, others are telling me that their orioles “have left the area.” My response to that is that they haven’t really left the area; it’s just that some of them are no longer interested in the grape jelly.