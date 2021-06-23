Official website of Fulton County goes live; project updates given

Fulton County Quorum Court met on Monday, June 21 for its regular meeting. Minutes from the previous meeting were approved along with clerk’s and treasurer’s reports. Treasurer Barry Abney had a few topics to discuss during the meeting, one of those being the yearly payment on the loan used to build the Fulton County Jail. Last years payment was $120,000. Payments for the loan comes from the allocated 17.5% of taxes. Whatever is left over from those funds after the payment is made goes into a separate fund. Currently there is $153,427.70 in the account. Abney asked the court to make an appropriation of $130,000 a $10,000 increase from last year, towards the payment of the jail. The motion to appropriate was made and approved. Abney then discussed a new budget plan with the sheriff’s office. Currently, part of the sheriff’s office budget for supplies comes out of the county general fund. These supplies include general office supplies, small equipment, food, uniforms, repairs, etc. totaling for a budget of around $78,000. At this time the law enforcement tax is doing very well, and Abney asked that instead of taking these funds out of the county general fund it be moved to the law enforcement fund. A motion was made and approved and the treasurer’s report was approved also.