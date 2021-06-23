JacksonStrong#PayitForward announces scholarship winners
The JacksonStrong #PayitForward Scholarship Committee is proud to announce this years scholarship recipients. Due to our generous sponsors and successful golf tournaments, we were able to award five $500 scholarships to the following students. John Rhett Carter from Highland High School, Victoria Cole from Izard County High School, Jasmine Aguiar from Salem High School, Cord McCullough from Salem High School and Paige Reeves from Melbourne High School.www.areawidenews.com