ARSON SUSPECTS TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS TODAY

Preliminary hearings will be held today for two men charged with arson. Court documents show that both 21-year-old Daniel Scott Heitzenrater and 22-year-old Cody Allen Sanner, both from Glen Campbell, were charged with two counts of arson along with criminal mischief, burglary and reckless endangerment for an incident on December 1st of last year. Both have been in Indiana County Prison since their arrest on April 21st as they were unable to post $75,000 bail. Their hearings are scheduled for the 10:00 hour before District Judge Robert Bell.