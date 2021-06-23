Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

ARSON SUSPECTS TO HAVE PRELIMINARY HEARINGS TODAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 11 days ago

Preliminary hearings will be held today for two men charged with arson. Court documents show that both 21-year-old Daniel Scott Heitzenrater and 22-year-old Cody Allen Sanner, both from Glen Campbell, were charged with two counts of arson along with criminal mischief, burglary and reckless endangerment for an incident on December 1st of last year. Both have been in Indiana County Prison since their arrest on April 21st as they were unable to post $75,000 bail. Their hearings are scheduled for the 10:00 hour before District Judge Robert Bell.

www.wdadradio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
City
Glen Campbell, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Indiana County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glen Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Preliminary Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...