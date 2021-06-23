Cancel
Amenia, NY

Amenia's GOP Primary results TBA

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 13 days ago

AMENIA — Republican voters in the town of Amenia headed to the polls on Tuesday, June 22, to determine who will be on the Republican Party Line in the November General Elections in what has been a somewhat unusual and increasingly contentious primary centered around the luxury housing development Silo Ridge, contested property assessments, a pair of lawsuits filed by said housing development and one of the candidates, and complaints of canceled recreation programs and a lack of communication in Town Hall.

