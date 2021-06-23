Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Kettering Town Cricket Club: 'Thank goodness we have a defibrillator'

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cricket club that came to the aid of a player who had a sudden cardiac arrest during a match said "thank goodness" it had a defibrillator. Kettering Town CC were playing Weekley and Warkton on Sunday when one of the cricketers collapsed. Club chairman Martin Reece said a wife...

www.bbc.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#The Cricketers#European#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerchatsports.com

Thank you and good luck, Bouldy

Steve Bould’s 33-year career with us is coming to an end this summer. The double-winning centre back has been running our under-23s for the past two seasons, having previously worked for six seasons as assistant to Arsène Wenger. Announcing the decision, academy manager Per Mertesacker said: “Steve has been a...
UEFABBC

Premier League to help deliver 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football clubs

Around 1.5m more people than before will have access to Automated External Defibrillators at grassroots venues as part of a Premier League initiative. The Premier League will work with the Football Association and Football Foundation to fund defibrillators at more than 2,000 facilities. The move comes just two weeks after...
AdvocacySkySports

Manchester City fund defibrillators for grassroots football clubs

Manchester City and their charity, City in the Community, have jointly funded the purchase of automated external defibrillators (AED) for grassroots football clubs in East Manchester. A total of 26 defibrillators will be donated to grassroots clubs in the area who are currently unable to access the life-saving device and...
SportsBBC

The Hundred: How to follow new 100-ball tournament across the BBC

Cricket's newest competition, The Hundred, begins on 21 July, and it will be broadcast extensively across BBC Sport. There will be 18 games shown live on BBC TV and iPlayer, consisting of 10 men's and eight women's matches, as well as both finals. The first match of The Hundred -...
SportsBBC

BBC Scotland to show Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic on 20 August

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic will be shown live on BBC Scotland on Friday, 20 August. The Fife derby at Stark's Park will be Peter Grant's first as Dunfermline manager and kicks off at 19:45 BST. Raith and Dunfermline reached last season's Scottish Premiership play-offs and both sides open their...
SocietyBBC

Glamorgan racism accuser Mohsin Arif praises cricket club

A former Glamorgan cricketer who accused the county of institutional racism says he believes they are now "trying to knock down barriers". Mohsin Arif, 36, met Glamorgan's chief executive Hugh Morris to discuss his experiences. Last year, Mr Arif said in a Telegraph article that there was preferential treatment to...
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Essex v Glamorgan (Thurs)

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford Date: Thursday 1 July Time: 19:00 BST. Coverage: BBC Essex Sport commentary on DAB and online; BBC Sport Wales commentary plus match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan seam bowler Timm van der Gugten misses the T20 match away to Essex with a minor ankle injury.
SportsWired UK

Cricket is having its Moneyball moment

IN FEBRUARY 2005 the Australian and New Zealand cricket teams gathered in Auckland for an experiment. This was the first men’s international match played in a new format, Twenty20, in which each team has 120 balls to score as many runs as possible. It is intended to be fast and furious; hit out or get out. The concept had been dreamt up several years earlier as a way to make cricket more appealing to broadcasters and younger fans. The early games had been treated as a novelty. The organisers had put hot tubs on the edge of the field and hired pop bands to entertain the crowd, as if they didn’t quite trust the quality of the sport on offer. The same spirit carried over into Auckland. The New Zealand players wore wigs and grew retro moustaches. One of the Australians bowled a ball underarm, echoing a famous controversy from 24 years earlier. The Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, said Twenty20 was “difficult to play seriously”.
Bemidji, MNkb101fm.com

We Have An ULTIMATE Winner!

Thursday night at 5:45, Lisa Takkunen still wasn’t sure which of the 21 Ultimate Prize packages she would choose if she was the winner. Her husband Brad wanted her to have some fun and she was leaning practical. Then 6pm rolled around and each of the 10 finalists made their...
Premier LeagueBBC

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: Arsenal midfielder unhurt in M25 crash

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has escaped injury after a motorway crash in which a vehicle overturned. The 23-year-old is "unhurt and at home" said the club after Wednesday's accident on the M25 in London. Maitland-Niles, who has been capped five times by England, was not part of Gareth...
GolfSouthlake Style

Country Club Must-Haves

Heading out to the green? Make sure you go in style with these chic products. These premium golf balls, available by the dozen, will help you see more distance on your shots. Keep the sun out of your eyes on hot summer days with this stylish accessory. You won’t lose...
CharitiesBBC

Covid: Cardiff Half Marathon postponement tough for charities

The postponement of this year's Cardiff Half Marathon will be a further blow for charities, it is warned. Organisers Run 4 Wales say the decision to cancel the event for the third time was due to uncertainty over social distancing rules in Wales. Calon Hearts director Sharon Owen said she...
SoccerBBC

Jack Grealish: Former school proud of England Euro 2020 star

Pupils at Jack Grealish's former secondary school in Solihull could not be prouder of the England Euro 2020 star. Young footballers at St Peter’s Catholic School see the Aston Villa midfielder as their inspiration and want to follow in his footsteps. They include 14-year-old pupil Jack, who has signed for...
UEFABBC

Cymru Premier: Connah's Quay Nomads begin title defence at Cefn Druids

Champions Connah's Quay Nomads will begin their Cymru Premier title defence against the team who finished bottom of the league in 2020/21. Andy Morrison's side will kick-off at Cefn Druids on Friday, 13 August. On the same evening last season's runners-up The New Saints will be away to fellow European...
Premier LeagueBBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Mooy, Nisbet, Sviatchenko, Aberdeen, Hibs, Chelsea, Man Utd, Gilmour, Norwich, Dundee Utd, St Johnstone, Irvine

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is trying to persuade Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy to accept a drop in salary to switch from Chinese club Shanghai Port as he hopes to make the former St Mirren and Brighton & Hove Albion 30-year-old his second signing after the arrival of defender Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday for a compensation figure of £200,000. (Daily Record)
SoccerShropshire Star

Phil Parkinson wants to lift Wrexham

Phil Parkinson is focused on ending Wrexham’s 13-year exile from the Football League after being named new boss of The Racecourse club. The experienced former Bradford, Bolton and Sunderland boss is the first managerial appointment from Hollywood ownership duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and has penned a 12-month rolling contract.