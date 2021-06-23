Kettering Town Cricket Club: 'Thank goodness we have a defibrillator'

IN FEBRUARY 2005 the Australian and New Zealand cricket teams gathered in Auckland for an experiment. This was the first men’s international match played in a new format, Twenty20, in which each team has 120 balls to score as many runs as possible. It is intended to be fast and furious; hit out or get out. The concept had been dreamt up several years earlier as a way to make cricket more appealing to broadcasters and younger fans. The early games had been treated as a novelty. The organisers had put hot tubs on the edge of the field and hired pop bands to entertain the crowd, as if they didn’t quite trust the quality of the sport on offer. The same spirit carried over into Auckland. The New Zealand players wore wigs and grew retro moustaches. One of the Australians bowled a ball underarm, echoing a famous controversy from 24 years earlier. The Australian captain, Ricky Ponting, said Twenty20 was “difficult to play seriously”.