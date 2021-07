CHICAGO — Draft season is well underway here at the combine, where the entire NBA has congregated for a busy week of work. The first day of scrimmages was Thursday, following two days of testing and drills, which followed the lottery and the G League Elite camp, in what’s become an annual weeklong summit for league business. In addition to what’s taking place on the floor, there’s a lot going on behind closed doors, and the rumor mill is in full bloom.