Downtown Los Angeles’ Iconic Hotel Figueroa Joins The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand

Hotel Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO – June 23, 2021 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the newest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand: downtown Los Angeles’ iconic 95-year-old Hotel Figueroa—a one-of-a-kind urban oasis and award-winning boutique hotel deeply rooted in L.A. history. Currently, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand includes 27 unique hotels – located in key destinations around the world – each with its own distinct story. Hotel Figueroa is the first hotel in L.A. and the third hotel in California within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, joining Mar Monte in Santa Barbara, Calif., and Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, Calif.

