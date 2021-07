People who have received both Covid-19 jabs may soon no longer have to self-isolate for 10 days after having come into contact with a person infected with the virus. The health secretary, Matt Hancock, is said to be pushing for the replacement of self-isolation with daily testing – a policy that may come into effect soon, subject to approval from Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, which will depend on the results of a trial involving 40,000 people, the Times reported.