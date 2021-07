With all the anger in the world, egged on and amplified by social media troll wars, it would do us all good to be kind to our neighbors, because kindness rocks!. The City of Kennesaw has a plan. The city’s Department of Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the Kennesaw Arts and Culture Commission (KACC), will hold a rock-painting event on Tuesday, July 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. as part of their Art in the Park series.