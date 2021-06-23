Executive director of Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation wins North Bay Business Leadership Pride award
J. Mullineaux Executive director Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation 1501 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa 95401 707-527-4797 foundation.santarosa.edu. J. Mullineaux, executive director of Santa Rosa Junior College Foundation, is a winner of North Bay Business Journal’s inaugural Pride Business Leadership Awards. Number of company employees: 5. Professional background: Nonprofit philanthropy. 17...www.northbaybusinessjournal.com