Leading healthcare organizations simplify and consolidate medical imaging and research datasets with the Qumulo File Data Platform. Qumulo, the breakthrough leader in radically simplifying enterprise file data management across hybrid-cloud environments, has seen a significant increase in customer adoption among healthcare organizations with over 150% year-over-year growth in its customer roster. As hospitals, biotech companies and medical research facilities around the world continue to dramatically accelerate their digital transformations, they are increasingly turning to Qumulo to store, manage, and build innovative healthcare solutions to improve patient experiences, achieve breakthroughs in managing and treating diseases, and increase their organizational and commercial efficiencies.