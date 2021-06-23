Cancel
Council Grove, KS

Outdoor notebook: Council Grove Marina to host kayak poker run, Glen Elder to host freshwater drum fishing tournament

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Council Grove Marina will host a kayak poker run next month on Council Grove Reservoir. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. July 17, with launch at 10 a.m. Registration is $35 per person by July 5 to guarantee an event T-shirt in your size and includes the shirt, lunch and participation on the self-guided course along the lake, with fun challenges at stops along the way.

