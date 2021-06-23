Cancel
'Slacker' cast reunion, 'Get Out' and more added to Paramount Summer Classic Film Series

Austin American-Statesman
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been 30 years since Richard Linklater's "Slacker" defined a pop cultural vision of Austin that's lingered long after the sleepy college town boomed. To celebrate the three-decade mark of the seminal film, the Paramount Summer Classic Film Series has added a screening and cast reunion to its lineup. The...

www.statesman.com
