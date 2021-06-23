Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Europe's threat to summer holidays

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and here are the top stories you need to know about today. England’s footballers gave a large part of the nation something to be more joyous about as they banished 55 years of hurt by beating Germany in a knockout tie for the first time since 1966. The 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, sets up a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday after the latter beat Sweden 2-1. Barney Ronay describes how the victory doubled as a release from a footballing and pandemic nightmare, while Jonathan Liew dodges the spumes of beer to capture the euphoria among fans inside Wembley – doubtless matched by those watching on television – as those hugely cathartic 90 minutes rolled by. England manager Gareth Southgate, who suffered heartbreaking loss to Germany as a player 25 years ago, praised his “immense” players but warned against complacency. The triumph also made for some dramatic newspaper front pages.