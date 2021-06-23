Cancel
Europe

Wednesday evening UK news briefing: Europe's threat to summer holidays

By Danny Boyle
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a move that could threaten plans to open foreign travel to vaccinated UK holidaymakers. Angela Merkel has urged other European countries to force any travellers from Britain to quarantine. The German chancellor wants other nations to require people entering them from countries with high levels of the Indian...

Emmanuel Macron
John Mcenroe
Dalian Atkinson
