Cave City, AR

Cave City Cavemen participate in 7-on-7 football tournaments

By Bob Mitchum, Sports Reporter
The News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cave City Cavemen recently participated in 7-on-7 football tournaments. The first was at Southside (Batesville). Five teams participated in the tournament. The Cavemen went 3-1 in pool play beating Mountain View, Salem and Bald Knob. Cave City’s only loss in pool play was to the host team, Southside, by a touchdown. In bracket play, the Cavemen beat Southside by a touchdown, and then beat Mountain View in the finals by a touchdown.

