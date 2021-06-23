Baker Proposes a 2-Month Sales Tax Holiday in Mass.
Seeking to boost Massachusetts' economy, Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday proposed waiving the state's sales tax for all of August and September. The state has collected more revenue than it expected during the coronavirus pandemic, and its rainy day fund now has more money than it did before the arrival of COVID-19, according to the Baker administration. The governor said the state can afford to return tax money to its residents and small businesses.