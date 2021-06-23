Sheriff's Reports - June 23
Order of Protection Violated: Deputy Randy Forbes received a call from dispatch in regards to a violation of an order of protection. Dispatch advised that Sandy Clevenger stated she could not go to her 1468 Lower English Creek home due to Jason Clevenger being there. Deputy Forbes verified through dispatch that there was a “no contact” order on the Order of Protection. Forbes arrived on scene and took Clevenger into custody. He was transported to the County Jail.www.newportplaintalk.com