Brownwood High School Little Lionette camp

View more in
Brownwood, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Eugene, OR|NBC News
U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for one month after failed drug test
U.S. track sensation Sha'Carri Richardson, who punched her ticket to the Tokyo Games after winning the women’s 100-meter race last month, has been suspended from the Olympic team after testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana. Richardson failed a drug test following her Olympic qualifying 100-meter race victory at...
Richland, WA|Posted byNBC News
Supreme Court won't overturn ruling against business that refused service for gay weddings
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to wade into the contentious issue of whether businesses have a right to refuse service for same-sex wedding ceremonies despite state laws forbidding them from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation. The court dodged the wedding question three years ago in a case...
Presidential Election|Posted byThe Hill
House Democrats introduce bill restoring voting provision after SCOTUS ruling
Democratic Reps. Ruben Gallego (Ariz.) and Mondaire Jones (N.Y.) introduced a bill restoring a provision of the Voting Rights Act after the Supreme Court upheld two voting restrictions in Arizona this week. The bill — dubbed the Inclusive Elections Act of 2021 — aims to restore Section 2 of the...
Manhattan, NY|Posted byNBC News
Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments suggest Weisselberg isn't ready to flip (yet)
On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance formally indicted the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg. Former President Donald Trump himself was not charged. To experienced white-collar crime prosecutors, the 15-count indictment felt solid and predictable. Vance is likely looking for additional evidence against Trump. The most...
Congress & Courts|Posted byThe Associated Press
Federal executions halted; Garland orders protocols reviewed
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is halting federal executions after a historic use of capital punishment by the Trump administration, which carried out 13 executions in six months. Attorney General Merrick Garland made the announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice...
North Miami Beach, FL|Posted byCNN
North Miami Beach orders immediate closure of condo building deemed unsafe
(CNN) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the immediate closure and evacuation of a condo building after a report submitted Friday determined the structure is unsafe, officials said. Crestview Towers, about seven miles north of the Surfside condo building that collapsed last week, was deemed to be...
Public Safety|Posted byABC News
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
A ransomware attack has paralyzed the networks of at least 200 U.S. companies
POTUS|Posted byCBS News
Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer placed on administrative leave by MLB after assault allegations
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been placed on a seven-day administrative leave by Major League Baseball in the wake of news that he is under investigation by Pasadena police over allegations that he assaulted a woman. Major League Baseball handed down the decision Friday. "MLB's investigation into the...
POTUS|Posted byCBS News
Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault
President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Public Health|Posted byNBC News
Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine works well against delta variant
Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine works well against the delta variant and the immune response lasts at least eight months, the company said Thursday, citing lab tests of vaccine recipients' blood. “Current data for the eight months studied so far show that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine generates...