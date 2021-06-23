Jadon Sancho transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Manchester United close to Borussia Dortmund deal
For the second summer in a row Jadon Sancho finds himself at the heart of the dreaded "transfer saga". Manchester United want him and this year they may find it easier to get a deal done with Borussia Dortmund. In 2020 the German side set a deadline by which the nine figure deal had to be completed. United failed to do so and so the England international spent another year in the Bundesliga.www.cbssports.com