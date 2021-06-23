Jadon Sancho transfer news, rumors, stats profile: Manchester United close to Borussia Dortmund deal

Manchester United are aiming to quickly complete the signing of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane after Jadon Sancho, in what would represent a coup for the club.There have been “extensive talks” with the France defender, whose current desire is to move to Old Trafford. Varane feels United currently represent his best option. Real Madrid could yet change that, as could a mega-money offer from Paris Saint-Germain, but that is unlikely. Madrid want to restructure their budget to pursue Kylian Mbappe, and PSG are looking elsewhere for the moment. Sources close to United’s deal for Varane are cautiously optimistic because more progress...