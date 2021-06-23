Attack On Titan Pokes at Levi with This Super Mario Crossover
Attack On Titan came to an end earlier this year with its manga, telling the final story of the Scout Regiment, and while the conclusion was as dark as the rest of the series created by Hajime Isayama, one fan has imagined a hilarious crossover wherein Captain Levi finds himself in the Mushroom Kingdom of Super Mario lore. The anime series for the dark franchise is planning to wrap its story early next year but left Levi on a big cliffhanger as the Beast Titan Zeke was able to escape his clutches via an explosive result.comicbook.com